US attack on Syria against internationally recognized mechanisms

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Julio Haz on Monday.

Pointing to the growing trend of Tehran- Bern parliamentary cooperation, Amir-Abdollahian said, “given that the employment rise and the domestic production are among the Islamic Republic’s priorities, Tehran welcomes the increase in consultation and cooperation between the economic and trade Commissions of Iranian and Swiss Parliaments to facilitate cooperation of public and private sectors of the two countries.”

While condemning the US attack on Syrian airbase on early Friday, he described it a measure contrary to the principles of international law which ignores the internationally recognized mechanisms and attacks to the UN rules.

US military strike against Syria, in addition to the escalation of insecurity in the region, would encourage the extremists, ISIL and terrorist groups in the region, which is contrary to the campaign mottoes of President Trump, Amir-Abdollahian noted.

He pointed to IPU Council Resolution (international summit of Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Dhaka, Bangladesh) and described the humanitarian situation in Yemen worrisome; he said the aggression and use of force against the country provokes famine, humanitarian crisis and growth of terrorism in Yemen and the region.

Julio Haz, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of bilateral parliamentary ties between the two countries and said Swiss parliament is ready to develop relations with Iranian sides.

Pointing to the crisis in Syria, he said despite several meetings held between key players to politically solve Syrian crisis, conflict of interests has made little progress achieved.

“Some parties believe that the solution of crisis in the region is not possible in the short term and would need in more time,” he said.

