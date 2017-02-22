30 ISIL militants killed in eastern Afghanistan in 24 hours

"Over the past 24 hours, 30 ISIL militants were killed as a result of airstrikes and clashes with security forces during an ongoing offensive in Heska Mina and Achin districts," the provincial government said in a statement.

A local ISIL commander named Hamza was among the killed and five militants were wounded within the same period, the statement added.

The security forces also destroyed a militants' vehicle and a heavy machine gun besides clearing several villages from the militants' presence in the above districts, the statement noted.

On Tuesday evening, three militants were killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) they were building in a compound was detonated accidently in neighboring Muhmand Dara district, an army source told Xinhua earlier on the day.

The mountainous province with Jalalabad city as its capital, 120 km east of national capital Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants since the emergence of ISIL there in early 2015.

The militant group has yet to make comments.

XINHUA/MNA