China to provide Iran with $20bn finance

Asadollah Askaroladi said “Iran-China political and business interactions in recent months have brought about a number of promising outcomes in the Iranian economy and 20 billion dollars of Chinese finance will be opened in Iran.”

“The new finance will become available to Iran over the coming years while Iran has always been able to receive Chinese finance twice as much as its yuan deposits in China," he underlined.

The official went on to add that “a Chinese delegation made a visit to Iran last week and a 15-memebr Iranian trade group will travel to China on April 3."

“The addition of Chinese yuan to the basket of international currencies has exerted a positive impact on Iran,” stressed Askaroladi concluding “Iran possesses a large amount of yuan in China and better finance conditions will arise by conducting transactions in the Chinese currency.”

