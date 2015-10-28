Oil production capacity increases by 150k bpd

Managing director of National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) Bijan Alipour referred to the opening of three new oil desalination complexes in southern oil fields and said: “in time with oil minister’s visit to Khuzestan province, the three new projects officially became operational today.”

He further announced inauguration of Mansouri oil field’s development project; “the oil project involves the repair and completion of 12 wells, construction and operation of desalination units as well as a 132-KV double-circuit power transition line," he noted.

Stressing that about 150 thousand barrels of oil will be added to the country’s oil production capacity by the operation of the three new plants, the official said, “accordingly, these desalination factories will have a daily capacity of 75 thousand, 30 thousand and 55 thousand barrels, respectively.”

Alipour noted the role of Iranian experts in designing, manufacturing and installation of the new plants; “the new complexes will replace older units which did not meet the required standards for oil processing,” he asserted.

Alipour further explained the details of construction for the plants underlining, “another part of the strategic project was construction of 120 kilometers of 12-inch pipeline to transport the refined oil from the plants to a factory in Ahwaz for export purposes.”

