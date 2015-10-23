ONU criticizes holding immigrants, refugees in Czech Republic

In a communiqué issued at its headquarters in Geneva, the official particularly rejected the violation of children's rights.

Although many countries in Europe have been applying repressive policies in recent months, faced with the migratory crisis, the Czech Republic is the only nation that as a routine, detains those people for 40 days, even for three months, he warned.

According to Zeid, there have been reports saying that the situation in the detention centers is degrading.

Credible sources said the violations of migrants and refugees' human rights are not isolated, but systematic incidents. Thus, they seem part of a Government policy, he said.

The high commissioner recalled that many of the human beings involved in the current crisis suffered in their countries of origin and during the crossings.

Zeid demanded from the Czech Government a behavior in line with its international obligations regarding human rights.

