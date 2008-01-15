  1. Culture
15 January 2008 - 18:30

Iranian girls win Olympiad art awards

Iranian girls win Olympiad art awards

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) -- Two Iranian girls have won honorary diplomas at the 3rd Olympiad Artworks organized by the International Child Art Foundation (ICAF).

Melika Rabiei, aged 8, and Shahrzad Salehi, aged 12, are members of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

 

More than three million children from 100 countries submitted their artworks in the competition which had the central theme of “My Favorite Sport.”

 

The program was organized to help encourage children to develop their talents.

 

The competition was held in Washington from June 22-26, 2007 and the winners were selected by a board that included many prominent educationalists and artists.

 

ICAF is a nonprofit making organization which celebrates and promotes childrens art, imagination and creativity on a global basis.

 

RM/MA

END

MNA

News Code 26501

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News