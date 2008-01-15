Iranian girls win Olympiad art awards

Melika Rabiei, aged 8, and Shahrzad Salehi, aged 12, are members of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

More than three million children from 100 countries submitted their artworks in the competition which had the central theme of “My Favorite Sport.”

The program was organized to help encourage children to develop their talents.

The competition was held in Washington from June 22-26, 2007 and the winners were selected by a board that included many prominent educationalists and artists.

ICAF is a nonprofit making organization which celebrates and promotes children’s art, imagination and creativity on a global basis.

RM/MA

END