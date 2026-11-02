Israeli forces shell towns in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces have shelled the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, and fired machine guns at the Al-Hujair and Al-Salouqi valleys, in the Tyre district, according to the National News Agency.

The daily attacks come despite a US brokered ceasefire between the Israeli regime and Lebanon in June.

Israeli forces continue to occupy about six percent of Lebanese territory, launching attacks and systematically demolishing homes. Some 329,686 people remain displaced inside the country, according to the UN.

MNA