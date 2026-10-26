Incumbent President of Brazil Lula da Silva wins presidency

Incumbent President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won in the second round of presidential elections and was re-elected as the president of the country for the fourth term, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported.



According to the TSE, after 97.69% of the ballots in the runoff election were counted, Lula da Silva secured 51.74% of the votes, while his opponent, a right-wing opposition candidate Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, was backed by 48.26% of the votes.



Lula da Silva is now the first politician in the present-day Brazilian history to win the presidential election after trailing in the first round of voting. The elected head of state will assume the office on January 1, 2027.



The voter turnout in the second round was reported at 80.79%, with 127,807,732 citizens participating in the voting. The rate of abstainers was reported at 19.21%, which corresponds to 30,081,854 voters. The share of blank ballots was at 1.12% (1,426,055 votes), while the share of invalid ballots was amounted to 2.12% (2,713,225 votes).

MNA