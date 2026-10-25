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Oct 25, 2026, 7:42 AM

Saudi strikes martyr 193 in Yemen, wound 468

Saudi strikes martyr 193 in Yemen, wound 468

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Saudi attacks on Yemen since the escalation began have martyred 193 people and wounded 468, including 62 children martyred and 122 wounded, Yemen's health ministry spokesman said.

Saudi attacks on Yemen since the escalation began have martyred 193 people and wounded 468, Yemen's health ministry spokesman said, according to Al-Masirah network.

He said 62 children were martyred and 122 others wounded in the attacks. The ministry also said 24 women were killed and 59 others wounded.

Al-Jazeera reported intense explosions in Lahj and Aden provinces in southern Yemen. Media affiliated with Yemen's Ansar Allah also reported four Saudi airstrikes on Al-Turbah in the Shama'itin district of Taiz province.

MNA 

News ID 248871

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