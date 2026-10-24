"Amneh’s Golden Blood" tells story of inhuman US sanctions

On Friday evening, October 23, the documentary film "Golden Blood of Amneh", directed by Habib Ahmadzadeh, was screened simultaneously at York University, Canada, and Tehran's History Cafe in a rare event.

This screening was held at York University, at the invitation of Professor Claudia Choufan, Professor and Director of the School of Health at this university, in person and virtually for professors and students. Following the meeting, Habib Ahmadzadeh spent 90 minutes answering questions from Canadian professors and students; the audience assessed the suspenseful structure and cinematic narrative of the film, as well as its medical information, as very influential and important for all ordinary audiences and even specialist doctors worldwide.

Simultaneously with this event, the aforementioned film was screened at Tehran's History Cafe, hosted by Hossein Dehbashi, a documentary filmmaker and researcher of Iranian history, and in the presence of film critic Abbas Yari, for an Iranian audience, after which a question and answer session was held with the film's director.

The documentary “Amneh’s Golden Blood” is a cinematic and suspenseful account of the efforts of Dr. Moghadam, a physician, to find the extremely rare blood type of a girl named Amneh in Bushehr; a girl whose blood type is found in fewer than seven people in the world.

Due to the urgent need for medical information about rare blood types for the general public around the world, this work is now available with subtitles in 55 languages ​​and is available to everyone by clicking the following link: Aparat website https://www.aparat.com/v/abzwozp

MNA