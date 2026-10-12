EU promises Ukraine more funds for drones

"I conveyed our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. And my full support for <…> Zelensky <…>. Ukraine will be front and center at this week’s European Council. We will discuss its funding needs for the year ahead and how to mobilize fresh global support. This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine’s defenses and protect its skies," she wrote on X after a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky.

She reassured Zelensky of full support following US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Ukraine needs a new president.

She also pledged that the European Union will soon "open two further clusters of chapters in the negotiations." "The momentum is real," she added.

MNA