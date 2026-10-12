Iran has more than 30 satellites under development

Iran is currently developing more than 30 satellites and plans to begin rebuilding parts of its space industry damaged during the Ramadan War, Iranian Space Agency chief Hassan Salarieh said.

Speaking at a conference in Neyshabur, northeastern Iran, Salarieh said the country’s space industry is entirely domestic and relied on national capabilities.

“We are not concerned about damage to four [i.e., several] buildings,” he said, adding that reconstruction efforts would begin soon. He said countries perceived a serious capability as a threat, without elaborating further.

Salarieh also highlighted developments in Iran’s space program over the past two years, including space launches, the stabilization of the Simorgh satellite, the performance of the Nahid-2 satellite in orbit and the launch of three remote-sensing satellites.

He said the launches of the Paya, Zafar and Kowsar remote-sensing satellites marked the first private-sector launches in this field and demonstrated the rapid, competitive development of Iran’s space industry.

The space agency chief said further programs were planned for the coming months and that Iran expected to set new milestones in the sector.

MNA