Hormuz shipping hits two-month low after spike in attacks

The fall follows a record number of attacks on tankers since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran in February.

Seven commodity vessels passed through the strait on Tuesday, the lowest figure since July 23, Kpler data showed.

“Crude crossing the strait fell 27 percent from a wartime high the week before, to at least 10.1 million barrels a day,” Kpler analysts Emmanuel Belostrino and Yui Torikata reported. “That is back to its September average, but 74 percent of its pre-war level.”

The number of vessels transiting the strait edged up to 10 on Wednesday, but was well short of the daily tally of more than 20 on Sunday and Monday, the data showed.

More vessels entered the strait than exited in the past two days, according to reports.

MNA