Shipping traffic in Hormuz drops to its lowest level

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to its lowest level since May, with an average of 10 commodity ships transiting the waterway per day over the past 10 days, Reuters reports, citing shipping data by Kpler.



The 10-day moving average was 10 on Sunday, down from more than 15 on Friday and nearly 13 on Saturday. Only two vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, while six went through on Sunday.



Kpler data showed that one very large crude carrier and three bulk carriers entered the strait on Sunday, while no very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have exited since Wednesday.



Separately, LSEG data showed that a tanker carrying refined products from a Saudi port attempted to leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday but turned back, Reuters reported.



The slowdown comes amid heightened maritime tensions following a new round of US and Iranian attacks on tankers. The UK’s Maritime Trade Operations Agency says 27 projectile attack incidents have damaged vessels operating in and around the strait since July 6.

MNA