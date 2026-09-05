Asia-Pacific Media Forum to be held in China's Guangdong

Multiple outcomes are expected to be unveiled at the forum, under the theme of "Building a Path to Shared Prosperity for the Asia-Pacific Community: Media Consensus and Action."

Ahead of the event, participating guests are visiting cities in Guangdong, including Guangzhou, Foshan, Dongguan, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan.

During the 2026 APEC "China Year," approximately 300 events are scheduled to take place across multiple cities in China. Notably, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen in November. It will be China's third time hosting the event, following Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014.

Adjacent to Hong Kong, Shenzhen was one of China's first special economic zones and has since evolved, over four decades, into a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

In the first half of 2026, Shenzhen's trade with other APEC economies rose 33 percent to 1.98 trillion yuan (about 292 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 68.8 percent of its total foreign trade. Experts believe Shenzhen illustrates how China's new growth drivers are generating new opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: Xinhua

MNA