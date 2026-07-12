  1. Politics
Jul 12, 2026, 11:07 AM

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional tensions

Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional tensions

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan discussed regional developments by phone on Sunday.

Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed that Ishaq Dar and Iran's Abbas Araghchi held telephone talks and exchanged views on the situation in the region.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released.

The call follows a night of heavy military exchanges in which the IRGC closed the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. warplanes struck Iran's southern coast, and Iranian ballistic missiles hit U.S. bases in Jordan and Qatar, and Oman. Pakistan has been the lead mediator in the peace process and, alongside Qatar, has worked to keep diplomatic channels open despite repeated violations of the June 18 ceasefire MoU.

MNA 

News ID 246123

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News