Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional tensions

Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed that Ishaq Dar and Iran's Abbas Araghchi held telephone talks and exchanged views on the situation in the region.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released.

The call follows a night of heavy military exchanges in which the IRGC closed the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. warplanes struck Iran's southern coast, and Iranian ballistic missiles hit U.S. bases in Jordan and Qatar, and Oman. Pakistan has been the lead mediator in the peace process and, alongside Qatar, has worked to keep diplomatic channels open despite repeated violations of the June 18 ceasefire MoU.

MNA