US air defences fail against Iran missiles

The Pentagon confirmed that 13 U.S. military personnel — 10 army soldiers and three sailors — were wounded in the latest attacks, which CBS News attributed to direct missile hits on U.S. installations. Regional media reported that Iranian missiles successfully bypassed Jordan's Patriot batteries to strike the Muwaffaq Salti airbase, with the explosions heard in Israeli-occupied territory.

Further explosions rocked U.S. bases in Kuwait.

A U.S. military facility in Saudi Arabia was also struck by a ballistic missile, according to Arab media reports.

The reports described the American and allied air defence systems as "completely ineffective" in the face of Iran's defensive power, with the repeated strikes across multiple countries demonstrating the vulnerability of U.S. positions throughout the region.

MNA