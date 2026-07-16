Pakistan urges US, Iran to resume technical-level talks

“As hostilities have continued over the past week, Pakistan reiterates its call, on all parties, to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that could further undermine peace and stability,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pakistan, he said, “firmly believes that there is no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of the shared objectives of lasting peace, stability and progress.”

“Ultimately, all conflicts and disputes are resolved through dialogue at the negotiating table,” said Tahir, adding that Pakistan remained engaged with key interlocutors to lower the tensions.

The statement from Pakistan, which has been the main mediator since the US-Israeli aggression began on Feb. 28, comes as the US acts of aggression and Iran's retaliatory attacks continue amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iranian presidents had signed the Islamabad memorandum last month which gave the two sides 60 days to hold talks towards a final agreement on an end to the war.

Andrabi said the Islamabad MoU “remains an enduring framework for promoting peace, mutual respect and shared prosperity.”

MNA