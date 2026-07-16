  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2026, 10:13 AM

Iran Army attacks US radar, fuel tanks in Jordan

Iran Army attacks US radar, fuel tanks in Jordan

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s Army said its drones targeted a fixed radar site, communications systems and fuel storage tanks at the U.S. al-Azraq airbase in Jordan early Thursday.

The Army’s public relations office said the strikes, part of “Operation Thunderbolt,” were launched in response to “savage attacks” by the “child-killing enemy” on a barracks in Bampur, Iranshahr, which killed seven soldiers earlier this week.

It described the al-Azraq base as a key strategic and command centre for U.S. forces in West Asia and a site hosting anti-missile defence systems.

The Army condemned the American strike on the troop accommodation in Bampur, calling it an act born of the enemy’s “anti-human nature” and said “these crimes will never be erased from the pages of history.”

“The sons of the nation in the Army are devoted to the people and defenders of Iran’s security, and will not retreat one iota from the honourable duty of defending the nation and the Islamic homeland and avenging the blood of the dear martyrs,” the statement said.

MNA 

News ID 246253

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News