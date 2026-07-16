American MQ-9 drone downed over Iran's Andimeshk

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over the southwestern city of Andimeshk on Thursday, using a modern air defence system operated by its aerospace force.

The IRGC public relations office said the drone was intercepted and destroyed minutes before the announcement, without providing further details on the system used or the drone’s mission.

Andimeshk lies in Khuzestan province, near the border with Iraq and close to areas that have been targeted in recent U.S. strikes.

MNA