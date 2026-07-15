  1. Sports
Jul 15, 2026, 9:42 PM

Iran defeated by Ukraine at 2026 VNL Week 3

Iran defeated by Ukraine at 2026 VNL Week 3

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iran were beaten by Ukraine 3-1 at the Week 3 of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Wednesday.

The national Iranian volleyball team were beaten by Ukraine 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 29-31, 25-19) on Wednesday.

Iran are scheduled to meet Germany and Slovenia  on Thursday  and Friday, respectively. Iran will also face Turkey on Sunday.

According to Tehran Times, to Iran, Week 3 represents more than just four matches—it is an opportunity to prove their growth, strengthen their position among the world's leading volleyball nations, and keep alive their hopes for the future. Fans will be hoping Team Melli can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

MNA

News ID 246244

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