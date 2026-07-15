  1. Politics
Jul 15, 2026, 10:31 AM

Over 40 mln people attended Ayatollah Khamenei funeral rites

Over 40 mln people attended Ayatollah Khamenei funeral rites

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – More than 40 million people attended the funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in Iran and Iraq, according to the commander of the IRGC's Tehran corps.

Speaking to Tasnim, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said the combined turnout at the funeral ceremonies held in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Najaf and Karbala exceeded 40 million people.

He described the funeral as a historic global event, saying the ceremonies drew millions of mourners across the five cities.

He also said mourners traveled from a number of countries, including Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, as well as the Kashmir region, to participate in the ceremonies, describing the event as a manifestation of Islamic unity and integrity of the Resistance current.

The body of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on July 9, following days of massive farewell ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and Iraq.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against Iran. His martyrdom triggered widespread mourning across the region and the world.

MNA 

News ID 246218

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