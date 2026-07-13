IRGC destroys US facilities in Bahrain, Oman

The IRGC announced the strikes in its fifth statement of the day, saying its naval forces hit U.S. facilities and infrastructure in Juffair, Bahrain, with flames seen rising from the targeted sites.

In the same wave, the IRGC said they struck and destroyed a long-range FPS air radar and a vessel detection radar in the Sultanate of Oman.

The statement blamed the U.S. for anti-human behaviour, saying its latest strikes had targeted an agricultural water pump in the Iranian town of Mahshahr.

"The only way for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for vessel traffic is for the interventions of the invading American army in this strait to end, and for respect to be shown for the sovereignty of countries over their own coastal waters," the IRGC said.

It warned that continued U.S. interference "will lead to greater incidents in the world of oil and gas."

MNA