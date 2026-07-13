Iran launches fresh wave of attacks on US regional assets

Iranian Armed Forces launched a new wave of attacks on U.S. military and commercial targets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq on Monday, in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes on Iranian territory, regional media reported.

Explosions were reported in the al-Mina area of Kuwait, where U.S. military positions were struck by missiles and drones.

In Bahrain, one American commercial company was hit and caught fire, with columns of smoke seen rising over U.S. bases and affiliated areas across the Arab state.

In northern Iraq, blasts were heard in Sulaymaniyah province, where Iranian forces targeted a base of anti-Iran separatist groups.

Jordan also reported multiple explosions, with the Jordanian army claiming to have intercepted four Iranian missiles that entered its airspace.

MNA