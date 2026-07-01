Ghalibaf lauds national soccer team performance in World Cup

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that the team fought with full strength despite facing heavy pressure, demonstrating resolve, solidarity and the admirable spirit of the Iranian people.

He wrote in his message that the players, while mourning Muharram and grieving the loss of the martyred Leader of the Revolution and fellow citizens, defended Iran’s name on football’s biggest stage.

He added that the team proudly carried the national flag and made the country’s anthem heard across the world and expressed his sincere appreciation for the efforts of the players, coaching staff and all those involved with the national team, wishing them continued success and telling them to “return home with pride.”

MNA/IRN