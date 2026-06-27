IRGC strikes US bases after attack on Iran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck U.S. military positions across the region on Saturday after Washington breached the ceasefire by launching an air strike on Iran's coastline and allowing an unauthorised vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy said in a statement that the United States, following a pattern of breaking commitments, attacked the Iran's coastline under various pretexts after a rogue ship passed through an unauthorised route in the strait. The IRGC said it responded by striking the deployment points of the "terrorist American army" in the region.

The statement pointe to Clause 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, which it said establishes that transit arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It blamed Washington for seeking to evade this commitment through provocations.

"America was given the necessary response, and from now on it will be so," the IRGC said. "In the event of repeated aggression, our response will be wider than this."

MNA