Ukrainian forces increased the number of drone strikes against facilities at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite city of Energodar last week, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Drones targeted workers from the ZNPP repair division in Energodar. These employees are the core personnel responsible for the safe operation of the reactors. The attack killed one employee at the scene and seriously injured another," he said.

Miroshnik added that Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale drone raid against the ZNPP transport division later this week.

"At least 14 strikes hit the facility. Direct strikes ignited a fire in one of the vehicle bays and severely damaged buildings within the repair area. The strikes targeted the transport division in order to disrupt internal logistics, hinder personnel shift transportation, and destabilize plant operations," he said.

MNA