  1. Sports
Jun 21, 2026, 5:52 PM

Iran female kumite win gold in AKF Senior Championships

Iran female kumite win gold in AKF Senior Championships

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Iran defeated Japan 2-0 in the Female Team Kumite final of the 2026 Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Senior Championships on Sunday.

Japan had secured a 2-0 win over Thailand, while Iran advanced to the final with a 2-0 victory against Vietnam, Tehran Times reported. 

Also, Iran lost to Jordan 3-0 in the Male Team Kumite final and bagged a silver medal.

Iran had defeated Japan 3-1 in a competitive semifinal, while Jordan produced an impressive performance to overcome Uzbekistan 21-6.  

The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.

Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.

MNA

News ID 245506
Kamal Iranidoost

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