Iran female kumite win gold in AKF Senior Championships

Japan had secured a 2-0 win over Thailand, while Iran advanced to the final with a 2-0 victory against Vietnam, Tehran Times reported.
Also, Iran lost to Jordan 3-0 in the Male Team Kumite final and bagged a silver medal.
Iran had defeated Japan 3-1 in a competitive semifinal, while Jordan produced an impressive performance to overcome Uzbekistan 21-6.
The Championships in Bali, Indonesia, brought together the continent’s top karate athletes in the race for Asian titles.
Th competitions are being held from June 18 to 21.
MNA
Your Comment