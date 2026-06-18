Pezeshkian lauds Qatar’s role in de-escalating tensions

According to a statement released by the Iranian Presidency, Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, during which he expressed appreciation for Doha’s responsible efforts and effective role in reducing tensions and creating the conditions necessary for reaching the agreement.

The Iranian president highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and solidarity in overcoming current challenges, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently supported stronger fraternal relations with Islamic countries and enhanced political, economic, and cultural ties among Muslim nations. He noted that mutual cooperation and support among Islamic countries could provide a foundation for long-term stability, security, and development across the region.

Pezeshkian also thanked friendly and neighboring countries for their contributions to the agreement process, stating that without the sincere efforts and support of countries such as Qatar, Pakistan, and other Islamic nations, achieving the necessary conditions for the agreement would have been difficult. He expressed hope that continued dialogue and cooperation would pave the way for sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The president further voiced hope that the new atmosphere created by the agreement would lead to stronger relations between Iran, Qatar, and other regional countries, while promoting greater unity, solidarity, and cohesion among Islamic nations.

During the conversation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the ceasefire agreement and stressed the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in reducing tensions and reinforcing regional stability. He stated that since the beginning of President Pezeshkian’s term in office, Qatar has actively pursued efforts to strengthen relations with Iran and contribute to reducing tensions and bringing perspectives closer together.

The Emir of Qatar described relations between Tehran and Doha as strong, strategic, and based on shared interests and common destiny, adding that current circumstances present a valuable opportunity to enhance cooperation and expand strategic ties between the two countries. He also expressed hope that all parties would remain committed to their obligations under the agreement.

Sheikh Tamim further noted that despite the existence of forces opposed to regional peace and stability, the Iranian people have consistently stood alongside their leadership and officials while seeking a brighter and development-oriented future. He reaffirmed that Qatar would spare no effort in supporting constructive initiatives, strengthening regional stability, and helping achieve a lasting agreement that serves the interests of all parties involved.

MNA