CENTCOM says lifted naval blockade on Iran

The U.S. Navy on Thursday lifted its blockade of Iran’s ports and coastal areas at the direction of President Donald Trump CNBC reported.

The sweeping directive, distributed via a formal statement on X, was executed in direct compliance with executive instructions issued by the US President.

“American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement on social media. “All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased.”

The end of the blockade comes after Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that aims to end the U.S.-Iran war.

MNA