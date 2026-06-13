Five Lebanese people martyred in Israeli airstrikes in south

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), as quoted by Press TV, an airstrike aimed at the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district claimed the life of one person.

Ali Badie, the mayor of the Ar-Rihan municipality, was killed in an Israeli strike on the region within the Jezzine district of southern Lebanon. Additionally, three individuals lost their lives in the towns of Deir al-Zahrani and Kafr Reman located in the Nabatieh district.

In a separate incident, Israeli assaults at dawn resulted in the destruction of homes and government structures in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, as reported by NNA.

Furthermore, the Israeli military issued threats to the inhabitants of 24 Lebanese towns and villages, instructing them to evacuate their residences immediately and relocate “north of the Zahrani River.”

These forced evacuation orders apply to Deir al-Zahrani, al-Namirieh, al-Sharquieh, al-Dewayr, Harouf, Habboush, Kfarjoz, Zibdine (Nabatieh), Nabatieh al-Tahta, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Rouman, al-Mahmoudieh, Sajed (Jezzine), Reihan, Aaramta, Kfarchouba, Mlki, Al-Lawiza (Jezzine), Jarjouh, and Arab Salim.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced that an air raid alert had been triggered in the northern town of Metula due to the “infiltration of a hostile aircraft” from Lebanon, although they did not specify the resistance group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the municipality and city council of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon have reacted angrily to a report by the Saudi-owned al-Hadath television news channel on the existence of Hezbollah tunnels underneath the city.

MNA