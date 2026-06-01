China Coast Guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan

"This is a necessary measure in response to the unilateral decision by Japan and the Philippines to begin negotiations on the delimitation of waters east of Taiwan, which seriously infringes upon China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," China Coast Guard spokesperson Jiang Lue said in a statement.

He called on Tokyo and Manila to "immediately cease all illegal actions that violate China's sovereignty and rights."

According to Jiang, the China Coast Guard will continue to monitor the area and take all necessary measures to safeguard the country's national sovereignty and rights.

MNA