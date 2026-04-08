Iran’s top negotiator in Islamabad talks 'not yet confirmed'

An informed source told Tasnim news agency on Wednesday that despite a series of media claims asserting that the head of the Iranian negotiation team has been finalized, this matter has not yet been resolved.

The source noted that the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, along with the three power branches of the government and other relevant officials, is thoroughly studying all aspects and conditions required for the negotiations, and official announcements will be made soon.

According to this unconfirmed report, US Vice President James David Vance is also expected to lead the US delegation in the talks in Pakistan.

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military campaign against Iran following the assassination of then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians, on February 28.

In retaliation, Iranian Armed Forces launched attacks on American and Israeli positions in the region, demonstrating their capability to strike back effectively. Despite initial expectations by the attackers of a swift victory, the Iranian response proved significantly more potent, inflicting heavy damage on US and Israeli military resources while rallying the nation's unity and resistance.

MNA