Ghalibaf raps hilarious claim of Trump on defeating Iran

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf wrote, “He [Trump] has claimed he ‘defeated’ us 9 times in the last two weeks. Hilarious!”
Earlier, President Trump had said that the US has defeated Iran.
MNA/TSN3541432
TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf lambasted the hilarious claim of US President Donald Trump in defeating Iran in the recent US-Israeli aggression against the country.
In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf wrote, “He [Trump] has claimed he ‘defeated’ us 9 times in the last two weeks. Hilarious!”
Earlier, President Trump had said that the US has defeated Iran.
MNA/TSN3541432
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