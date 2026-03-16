  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2026, 10:32 AM

Ghalibaf raps hilarious claim of Trump on defeating Iran

Ghalibaf raps hilarious claim of Trump on defeating Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf lambasted the hilarious claim of US President Donald Trump in defeating Iran in the recent US-Israeli aggression against the country. 

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf wrote, “He [Trump] has claimed he ‘defeated’ us 9 times in the last two weeks. Hilarious!”

Earlier, President Trump had said that the US has defeated Iran. 

MNA/TSN3541432

News ID 242660

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