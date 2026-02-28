All US bases in the region to be targeted: Military spokesman

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, declared that all American bases serving the Israeli military will be targeted in ongoing operations.

Referring to the promise made to the Iranian people, General Shekarchi stated, "God willing, we will give criminal Israel and aggressor America a lesson they have never experienced in their history."

The spokesman urged the public not to worry and to ignore rumors, directing them to follow official news through national media.

He also expressed confidence that the armed forces—including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Army of the Islamic Republic, and the Basij forces—are fully prepared to respond to aggressions.

"The work has begun, and problems have been created for the bases of the Zionist regime. By the power of God, we will strike them with an even harder slap once again," he said.

MNA