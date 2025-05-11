Iran ready to expand all-out cooperation with Zimbabwe

Speaking on the occasion of the National Day of Zimbabwe on Sunday, he noted that the 9th interim meeting of the Iran-Zimbabwe Joint Economic Commission will be held in Tehran to strengthen bilateral relations on the relevant issues.

With the incessant follow-up of embassies of Tehran and Harare, it is hoped that these meetings will lead to the implementation of memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Meydari congratulated the President of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa, the people, and the ambassador of Zimbabwe to Tehran on the 45th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Turning to the longstanding and age-old relations between the two countries, the Iranian minister of labor added that the two countries share the same views in the international arenas and support each other in the international organizations and assemblies.

“I am very pleased that the political relations between the two countries have always been friendly and constructive,” he added.

The two countries have high potential to expand their cooperation in all fields, especially in pharmaceuticals, mining and minerals, agriculture, health, etc.

Despite the cruel sanctions imposed by the United States and the West against the two countries, Iran and Zimbabwe have shown that they can overcome problems and move forward on the path of progress and development by relying on domestic strength and enlisting the cooperation of regional and international friends, he added.

