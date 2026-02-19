Ghalibaf congratulates Ramadan arrival to his counterparts

Addressing the parliament speakers of Muslim countries in a message on Thursday, Ghalibaf congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

He emphasized that the holy month of Ramadan is a precious opportunity to strengthen noble human values, reinforce the solidarity of the Ummah, promote peace and spirituality, and foster deeper consultation and cooperation among Islamic nations.

“In the current sensitive situation, the Islamic world needs convergence, empathy, and effective parliamentary cooperation more than ever to confront challenges, defend the rights of Muslim nations, and support the oppressed, especially the oppressed people of Palestine,” he added.

Ghalibaf expressed hope that the blessings of this holy month would pave the way for strengthening brotherly relations among the parliaments of Islamic countries and expanding parliamentary cooperation to achieve common interests, sustainable peace, and the progress of the Islamic Ummah.

The holy month of Ramadan began in some Muslim countries on Wednesday, while others, including Iran and Iraq, have declared Thursday as its first day.

MNA