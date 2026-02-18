Pezeshkian congratulates arrival of Ramadan to Muslim states

In a message on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized that "the Islamic world is more exposed than ever to the conspiracies and sinister plots drawn by global bullies, expansionists and injustice-mongers who are trying to target peace, security, territorial integrity, and development of Islamic countries."

He said that the enemies of the Islamic world are committing aggression, war, and killing and creating chaos within and discord among them to stop the Islamic nations' progress.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the entire Islamic community will unite in light of the unifying message of the month of Ramadan to overcome the enemies' divisive plots.

