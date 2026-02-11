Saudi King and Crown Prince congratulate Iran rev. anniv.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of 22 Bahman, commemorating the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In his message, the Saudi monarch wished President Pezeshkian good health and happiness, and expressed hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Iran.

In a separate message, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also congratulated President Pezeshkian on the occasion. The Crown Prince conveyed his wishes for the Iranian president’s health and success, and for sustained development and welfare for the Iranian nation.

