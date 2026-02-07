  1. Politics
Iran dep. FM holds talks with Russian, Chinese ambassadors

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has held a consultative meeting with the Chinese and Russian ambassadors to Tehran following the Iran-US nuclear negotiations in Oman.

Gharibabadi held a consultative meeting with the Russian and  Chinese ambassadors to Tehran, Alexey Dedov and Cong Peiwu, respectively, on Saturday.

He said that, "Today, after the trip to Beijing and the talks in Oman, I met with the ambassadors of Russia and China in Tehran and discussed and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest."

The meeting took place a day after the Iran-US nuclear negotiations in Oman.

Gharibabadi had joined the Iranian negotiating team in Muscat yesterday following his visit to Beijing.

Gharibabadi had also met with the Russian ambassador before his trip to China.

