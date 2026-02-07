Enemies to pay high price for any act of adventurism

The top Iranian general made the remarks in a message to Brigadier General Bahman Behmard, the Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Saturday on Air Force Day.

"Today, the Army Air Force is at the highest level of readiness and, in full coordination with other armed forces, is ready to give a decisive, swift, and regretful response to any threat, aggression, or miscalculation by the enemy, and to deliver a firm punch to the mouth of any aggressor," said General Mousavi in his message.

Iran's enemies are well aware that any act of adventurism and action to impose war against Islamic Iran will not only result in their decisive and strategic defeat, but will also spread the scope of war and crisis throughout the region and impose high and irreparable costs on its planners and supporters."

"Iran will never initiate war, but it will not hesitate to defend its national security, vital interests, and territorial integrity," the top Iranian general further underscored.

