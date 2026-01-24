  1. World
Indonesia landslide leaves dozens killed, missing

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – At least 7 people were killed and 82 more went missing following a landslide in the Indonesian province of West Java.

At least 7 people were killed and 82 more went missing following a landslide in the Indonesian province of West Java, Reuters reported on Saturday citing Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

According to the agency, the incident occurred in West Bandung district, where, amid heavy rains, a landslide covered an unspecified residential settlement.

"The number ·of missing persons is high, we will try to optimize our search and rescue efforts today," Reuters quoted Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, as saying.

