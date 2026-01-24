Iran army prepared for worst-case scenarios

According to Qatar-based Al Jazeera, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations quoted a senior Iranian official as saying that Iran’s army is prepared for the worst-case scenarios, while expressing hope that recent US troop movements are not intended for a real military confrontation.

The unnamed Iranian official stated that any potential US attack would be viewed as an existential threat to Iran.

Warning both the United States and the Israeli regime against military adventurism, the official said that the collapse of Iran would directly lead to the collapse of the entire region, a scenario that Israel is seeking.

He added that Iran is currently far stronger than during the 12-day war, emphasizing that there would no longer be any element of surprise.

Iran’s UN mission also quoted the official as saying that the revival of nuclear negotiations is among the issues under consideration.

MNA/6729481