Iraq's PMF arrests ISIL ringleader

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (al-Hashd al-Shaabi) announced that they have arrested one of the most dangerous field leaders of the ISIL terrorist group in Mosul.

According to the statement, the detained individual was among ISIL’s most notorious and dangerous commanders. He had moved from Syria to Mosul and served as the direct commander of ISIL units operating in the Mosul desert and Syrian territories.

The PMF described the arrest as a significant blow to the operational structure of the ISIL terrorist group in the region.

MNA