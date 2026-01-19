Pouladgar named Iran’s Chef de Mission for Asian para games

The 25th General Assembly of the National Paralympic Committee, held on Monday, decided to appoint the chef de mission for Iran’s delegation to the Games, Tehran Times reported.

Pouladgar currently serves as the Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee.

He brings years of experience as the former head of the Taekwondo Federation and as a former Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth.

Pouladgar also led Iran’s delegation at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Based on the positive experience from that mission, the National Paralympic Committee has entrusted him with this role again for Nagoya 2026.

