Larijani holds phone call with Qatar’s prime minister

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides reviewed Iran–Qatar cooperation and explored ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations.

Larijani and Al Thani also exchanged views on the latest regional developments, in addition to a number of other issues of shared importance.

During the call, Qatar’s foreign minister emphasized Doha’s support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful solutions, underscoring the importance of enhancing security and stability in the region.

