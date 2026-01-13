  1. Politics
Iran to reciprocate any diplomatic ban by Europeans: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized European governments for their double standards in response to events in the Middle East and Iran, saying the Islamic Republic will reciprocate any diplomatic restrictions.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat said more than two years of “genocide in Gaza,” claiming 70,000 Palestinian deaths, had failed to prompt “any real action” by the European Parliament against Israel.

He lashed out at the continued access of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to European airspace despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, yet the European Parliament swiftly moved to bar Iranian diplomats following recent riots inside Iran.

“Iran does not seek enmity with the EU,” he wrote, “but will reciprocate any restriction.”

