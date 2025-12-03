  1. Politics
Grossi says IAEA inspected unattacked nuclear sites of Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said inspectors have visited all Iranian nuclear facilities that were not struck in June’s attacks, while access to Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow remains suspended due to security concerns.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, without condemning the US strike on Iranian territory—an attack carried out amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington—said the Agency has inspected all Iranian nuclear facilities that were not targeted.

According to Russia Today, Grossi told the Austrian newspaper Die Presse that IAEA inspectors remain in Iran, but inspections were suspended after the June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The IAEA Director General claimed that the main facilities sustained extensive damage, and inspections were impossible for security reasons.

He added that Iran subsequently restricted its cooperation with the IAEA.

Grossi noted that the Agency sought dialogue with the Iranian side and held talks in Cairo, during which an agreement was reached.

He stated that IAEA inspectors were able to visit all facilities that had not been attacked.

However, Grossi said that access to Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow is still not possible.

