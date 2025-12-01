Israeli army faces historic manpower crisis, command decay

Israeli occupation forces are facing the worst manpower crisis in their history, and their personnel system risks collapsing due to subpar practices within the IOF's command structure and Personnel Directorate, argues retired Israeli general and military analyst Itzhak Brik, Al Mayadeen English website reported.

In an opinion piece for the Israeli Maariv newspaper, Brik said thousands of officers and non-commissioned officers avoided service in recent months, either by refusing call-ups or declining to renew their contracts.

Brik listed a flurry of concerns and ill practices by the IOF, saying that the personnel system faces its "most difficult situation... since its establishment."

He warned that young Israelis are not interested in signing up for regular service, adding that the quality of regular troops has declined dramatically in recent years. Moreover, highly-skilled commanders no longer want to continue serving in the IOF.

Earlier in November, Israeli media reports revealed that hundreds of career personnel in the occupation's military, including senior officers and experienced non-commissioned officers, have submitted requests for early retirement.

Yedioth Ahronoth said the military’s Personnel Directorate briefed the Knesset’s so-called Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that around 600 career troops have filed for early resignation, including officers whose retirement had been postponed due to the lack of replacements. Military representatives told the committee that 85% of those who retire from career service hold the rank of lieutenant colonel or below.

MNA