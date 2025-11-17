Tehran condemns ongoing Gaza siege

According to Mehr News Agency, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep outrage over the continued killings and severe human rights and humanitarian violations in Gaza and the West Bank. He strongly condemned the ongoing blockade of Gaza, the prevention of debris removal, and the obstruction of efforts to rebuild essential healthcare, medical, and vital infrastructure, conditions that he said have worsened the humanitarian disaster amid winter cold and rainfall.

Baghaei described these actions as part of a policy aimed at the “genocide of Palestinians.”

The senior Iranian diplomat also pointed to the expanding wave of terrorist and destructive attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, repeated desecrations of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al Ibrahimi Mosque, as well as the continuation of arbitrary detentions and torture of Palestinians.

He stressed that the international community bears legal and moral responsibility to halt the crimes of the occupying regime. What is happening in the West Bank today, he said, is a continuation of a colonial policy aimed at eliminating Palestinians, especially after the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza over the past two years.

The spokesperson further condemned the full-scale military and political support provided to Israel by the United States and certain European governments. He said these countries have become accomplices in the Israeli regime’s crimes and emphasized the need to end the impunity of what he called war criminals and perpetrators of genocide.

